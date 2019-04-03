|
|
TSAI HARRY ARTHUR Died at Westmead Children's Hospital, Friday 22nd of March, 2019 Aged 22 Months Dearly loved son of Hannah & Jordan. Precious grandson of David & Meredith Tsai and Tom & Joan (dec.) Reeve. Much loved by great-grandparents Kathleen Donoghue, Aline Hack and by all the Tsai and Reeve families. A Thanksgiving Service for Harry's Life was held at Hoxton Park Anglican Church on Friday the 29th of March, followed by the burial at Cawdor Cemetery. Safe in the arms of our Lord Jesus the Good Shepherd. Isaiah 40:11
Published in Camden Advertiser on Apr. 3, 2019