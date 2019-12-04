|
|
WEBSTER Gordon William Aged 93 years
Passed away peacefully at Camden on 29th November 2019
Beloved husband of Irene (dec)
Much loved father of Susan Jolly & John Webster (dec)
Adored pop & great pop
'Forever In Our Hearts'
The family and friends of Gordon are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life in the South Chapel Forest Lawn Crematorium, Leppington to be held on Friday 6th December 2019 commencing at 12:30pm
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at time of service to the Heart Foundation Australia
Published in Camden Advertiser on Dec. 4, 2019