Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Camden Valley Way
Leppington, New South Wales 2179
(02) 9606 5822
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
South Chapel Forest Lawn Crematorium
Leppington
Gordon William WEBSTER


1926 - 2019
WEBSTER Gordon William Aged 93 years



Passed away peacefully at Camden on 29th November 2019



Beloved husband of Irene (dec)

Much loved father of Susan Jolly & John Webster (dec)

Adored pop & great pop



'Forever In Our Hearts'



The family and friends of Gordon are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life in the South Chapel Forest Lawn Crematorium, Leppington to be held on Friday 6th December 2019 commencing at 12:30pm



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at time of service to the Heart Foundation Australia
Published in Camden Advertiser on Dec. 4, 2019
